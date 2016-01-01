See All Clinical Geneticists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Kate Clarkson, MD

38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kate Clarkson, MD is a Geneticist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Genetics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Clarkson works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Down Syndrome
Down Syndrome
    About Dr. Kate Clarkson, MD

    • Genetics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1184615825
    Education & Certifications

    • Greenwood Genetic Ctr
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • Kosair Chldns-U Louisville
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    • Clinical Genetics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.