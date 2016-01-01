Dr. Kate Clarkson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarkson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Clarkson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kate Clarkson, MD is a Geneticist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Genetics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Clarkson works at
Locations
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kate Clarkson, MD
- Genetics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184615825
Education & Certifications
- Greenwood Genetic Ctr
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Kosair Chldns-U Louisville
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarkson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clarkson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clarkson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarkson works at
Dr. Clarkson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarkson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarkson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarkson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.