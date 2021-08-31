Dr. Baicy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kate Baicy, MD
Dr. Kate Baicy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7585
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Brilliant, diligent and supportive. Love Dr.Baicy and how she helped me deliver my son
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Baicy has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baicy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
