Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
-
1
Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute2960 E St Lukes St Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 715-9386
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kate is smart and engaged in her patients. She advocates for healthy nutrition and truly practices what she preaches. She is an expert in metabolic health and bariatric surgery.
About Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730705856
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
Dr. Armstrong works at
