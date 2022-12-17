Overview

Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Armstrong works at Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.