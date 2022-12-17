See All Nurse Practitioners in Meridian, ID
Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Armstrong works at Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute
    2960 E St Lukes St Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 715-9386

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Hypertension
Obesity
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Hypertension
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Kate is smart and engaged in her patients. She advocates for healthy nutrition and truly practices what she preaches. She is an expert in metabolic health and bariatric surgery.
    JoAnn Baertlein — Dec 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD
    About Dr. Kate Armstrong, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730705856
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
