Dr. Kate Adkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kate Adkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Adkins works at
Locations
Seven Star Medical Group Inc.1225 E Latham Ave Ste A, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was Very Impressed with the Compassion & Care that Dr. Adkins and her staff demonstrated for my visit and with follow thru. She expressed herself in terms I could understand as her patient. Answered my questions very well & kindly, and overall was exemplary in showing she really cared.And, I feel she did do all she could addressing my current health concerns. Thankyou so much Dr.Adkins for truly being caring & nice!!! I would definitely recommend her to others!!! Sincerely, Sabrina A. Defosses
About Dr. Kate Adkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023205408
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkins works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
