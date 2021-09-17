Overview

Dr. Kate Adkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Adkins works at Apex OB/GYN in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.