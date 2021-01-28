Overview

Dr. Katayun Irani, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Irani works at Surgical Specialists Colorado in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.