Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD
Overview
Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Adhami works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3753
-
2
Skinpros - Phynet Dermatology1287 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-2724Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adhami?
A biopsy at my dermatologist determined I needed a procedure to remove basil cell on my cheek. Dr. Adhami and Lila (RN) were very positive and confident and did a wonderful job managing the surgery and aftercare. I have to look closely to find the scar! I would highly recommend them.
About Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1679867766
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adhami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adhami accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adhami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adhami works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adhami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adhami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.