Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Adhami works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.