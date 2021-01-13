Overview

Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Toosie works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.