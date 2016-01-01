See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Sadri works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrix Medical Group
    2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 304, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 419-9612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1205878642
    Education & Certifications

    • MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadri works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sadri’s profile.

    Dr. Sadri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

