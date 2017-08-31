Dr. Sabetian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katayoun Sabetian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katayoun Sabetian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Sabetian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Katayoun Sabetian MD Inc.2323 16th St Ste 206, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 322-4601
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabetian?
One of if not the most professional and knowledgeable Dr.s I have ever been treated by.
About Dr. Katayoun Sabetian, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1184714453
Education & Certifications
- Usc Neuromusc Ctr/Good Samaritan Hospital
- Usc Los Angeles Co Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabetian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabetian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabetian works at
Dr. Sabetian has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabetian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabetian speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabetian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabetian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabetian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabetian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.