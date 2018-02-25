Overview

Dr. Katayoun Motlagh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Motlagh works at Garrison Family Medical Group in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.