Dr. Katayoun Baniriah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Baniriah works at 4C Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.