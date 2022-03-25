Overview

Dr. Katarzyna Perlman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Perlman works at Boro Park Ob/Gyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.