Dr. Katarzyna Perlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katarzyna Perlman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Perlman works at
Locations
1
Boro. Park Obstetrics & Gynecology PC5925 15TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 974-2700
2
Boropark5922 15Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-2700
3
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC52d Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 388-2700Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
4
Midwood Adult Daycare Inc.1001 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 693-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Theodore Roosevelt states “that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care”. I find this to be especially pertinent in a patient and physician setting. Categorically, I applaud Dr. K. Perlman for her care, dedication and expertise for her patients. The "journey" of medical challenges can be “bumpy” but a compassionate and competent provider like Dr. Perlman can ease the "bumps" along the "way" with effective and efficient "navigation" strategies for all concerned "passengers" and patients. After years of using Dr. Perlman I hereby give her my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Katarzyna Perlman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568431369
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
