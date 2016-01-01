Dr. Malecka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katarzyna Malecka, MD
Dr. Katarzyna Malecka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Malecka works at
Razem Health Center2844 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 661-3349
Sunnyside Health Center4501 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 878-8098
Komed Health Center4259 S Berkeley Ave, Chicago, IL 60653 Directions (773) 268-7600
Winfield Moody Health Center1276 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (312) 337-1073
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1982755328
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malecka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malecka.
