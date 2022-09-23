Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaczmarczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kaczmarczyk works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 200, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7314Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa4400 E Flamingo Ave Ste 200, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7315
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kate is a diamond in the rough. Of the same three procedures performed on me Kate's experience for outweighed the others. I very highly recommend Dr Kaczmarczyk
About Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1275979692
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- University At Buffalo
- Medical University of Warsaw
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

