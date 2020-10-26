See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic works at Buckhead Mohs Surgical Center LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckhead Mohs Surgical Center LLC
    3525 Piedmont Rd NE Bldg 6, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 446-3200
  2. 2
    Atlanta Skin Cancer Specialists
    3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 280, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 446-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 26, 2020
    The most professional office and medical experience I ever had. Dr Nalovic validated all of her high ratings. Her skills as a surgeon and plastic surgeon were outstanding.
    Edward Brandman — Oct 26, 2020
    About Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1124137351
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

