Dr. Katarina Leckova, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Leckova works at East Hawaii Health Cancer Center in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.