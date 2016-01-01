Dr. Katarina Leckova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leckova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katarina Leckova, MD
Dr. Katarina Leckova, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center1285 Waianuenue Ave Ste 101, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3590
East Hawaii Health1190 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3590
- Hilo Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Leckova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leckova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leckova.
