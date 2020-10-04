See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Maleki works at The Primecare Medical Group in Edison, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Primecare Medical Group
    98 James St Ste 304, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5517
  2. 2
    Cardio Metabolic Institute
    51 Veronica Ave # 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5510
  3. 3
    Cardio Metabolic Institute
    294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardioversion, Elective
Electrophysiological Study
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Block
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 04, 2020
    I had WPW in 2008 and heat ablation was very risky, and couldve left me with a pace maker at 30 years old. after searching high and low for a Electrophysiologist who could perform cryo ablation, I found Dr Maleki and she is a genius, patient, great doctor, great bedside manner. I had it done in St Lukes Roosevelt, morning, the performed the ablation, many hours later, found the 'WPW' froze it and I woke up without an arrhythmia, 12 years later, I feel great. Thank god my cardiologist found it on my EKG!
    Sahar Attiyah — Oct 04, 2020
    About Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396706651
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
