Overview

Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Pocsine works at Frontier Neurology and Neuromuscular Clinic Pllc in Arvada, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus, Vertigo and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.