Overview

Dr. Katalin Frisch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Frisch works at Elaine Cong, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.