Dr. Katalin Frisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katalin Frisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katalin Frisch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Frisch works at
Locations
-
1
Glenn Brauntuch, MD180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frisch?
Meticulous, kind, professional and perfectly calibrated my medications.
About Dr. Katalin Frisch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578739983
Education & Certifications
- NYU Sch Med
- NYU Sch Med
- NYU Sch Med
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frisch works at
Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.