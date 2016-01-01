Dr. Leelavathi Kasturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leelavathi Kasturi, MD
Overview
Dr. Leelavathi Kasturi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollis, NY. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 19701 Hillside Ave, Hollis, NY 11423 Directions (718) 896-2710
-
2
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasturi?
About Dr. Leelavathi Kasturi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497847420
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasturi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasturi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasturi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.