Dr. Kasturi Inaganti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
DDA Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 300, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-2000Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Kasturi is amazing. I came to her to get a 2nd opinion. She was very kind and listened to my concerns. She did a compete evaluation of the previous records and continued to monitor my health to ensure the medicine and supplemental treatments were working. She didn't just throw a prescription at me...which I loved.
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295764181
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Dr. Inaganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inaganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inaganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inaganti has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inaganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Inaganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inaganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inaganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inaganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.