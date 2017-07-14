See All Cardiologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD

Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

Dr. Ghia works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Specialty Center- Cardiology
    201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 326-3020
    Central Main Building
    125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 326-3000
    11511 NE 10th St Fl 4, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-3160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ferry County Memorial Hospital
  • Kittitas Valley Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Nuclear Stress Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2017
    Dr. Ghia is an extremely caring and competent cardiologist. She always takes the time to hear my concerns and obviously loves what she is doing to help her patients. Five ***** stars!
    Michael LaMarche in Bothell, WA — Jul 14, 2017
    About Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487868212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

