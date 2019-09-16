Dr. Kastooril Gopinathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopinathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kastooril Gopinathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kastooril Gopinathan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Union County Cardiology Associates PA1317 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 964-9370
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Amazing very caring and listens
- Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- NJ Coll Med
- Kings County Hospital Center|New York Methodist Hospital
- Trivandrum Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
