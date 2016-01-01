See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Kassem Harris, MD

Pulmonology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Kassem Harris, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Lebanese U Fac Med Sci and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7518
    Interventional Pulmonology-Thoracic oncology
    Elm St # Thoracic, Buffalo, NY 14263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 845-3167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Wheezing
Pleural Effusion
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Wheezing

Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kassem Harris, MD

    • Pulmonology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184814766
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Pulmonology-Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Staten Island University Hosp
    • Lebanese U Fac Med Sci
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kassem Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

