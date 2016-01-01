Dr. Kassem Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kassem Harris, MD
Dr. Kassem Harris, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Lebanese U Fac Med Sci and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7518
Interventional Pulmonology-Thoracic oncologyElm St # Thoracic, Buffalo, NY 14263 Directions (716) 845-3167
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pulmonology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184814766
- Interventional Pulmonology-Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Staten Island University Hosp
- Lebanese U Fac Med Sci
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.