Overview

Dr. Kassem Harris, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Lebanese U Fac Med Sci and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.