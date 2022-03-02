Overview

Dr. Kassamo Dayemo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Dayemo works at Kassamo Dayemo M.d.pa in Charleston, SC with other offices in Moncks Corner, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.