Dr. Kass Sadri, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Pahlavi Univ.



Dr. Sadri works at Schweiger Dermatology - Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Long Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.