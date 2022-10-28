See All Dermatologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Kass Sadri, MD

Dermatology
2 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kass Sadri, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Pahlavi Univ.

Dr. Sadri works at Schweiger Dermatology - Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Long Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Dermatology
    229 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 268-4144
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Schweiger Dermatology Pllc
    32 Court St Ste 303, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 408-4906
  3. 3
    Island Dermatology Long Beach
    604 E PARK AVE, Long Beach, NY 11561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 432-0011
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr.Shadri took his time and did a very thorough exam , explaining everything and the medical procedures performed
    Alfred — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Kass Sadri, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013986462
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Colum P&S
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Pahlavi Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
