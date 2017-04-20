Overview

Dr. Kasra Rowshan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rowshan works at Columbia Emergency Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.