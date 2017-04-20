Dr. Kasra Rowshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kasra Rowshan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kasra Rowshan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group2760 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NewportCare Orthopaedics & Spine Center3300 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 491-9991
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowshan and his staff are AMAZING!! After years of homeopathic treatments to cure my son's back pain, we finally found the professional that had answers for us. As a dirt biker, soccer goalie, snowboarder and mountain biker, my 31 year old son has suffered from herniated discs and unbearable nerve pain for years. With no pressure from this office, we decided on surgery. This doctor and his staff are professional and helpful. My son is now pain free and 100% mobile. Thank you Dr. Rowshan!!
About Dr. Kasra Rowshan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
- University Of California
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
