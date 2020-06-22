Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirdelfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Amirdelfan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrated Pain Management450 N Wiget Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 691-9806
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amirdelfan?
I have only had wonderful care and treatment from Dr. Amirdelfan, his staff, Physical therapists and PA. My injections always go smoothly and I feel he is very honest and upfront with me about care and how best to combat my pain.
About Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and Faroese
- 1033113642
Education & Certifications
- John P Smith Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amirdelfan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirdelfan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amirdelfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amirdelfan works at
Dr. Amirdelfan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amirdelfan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amirdelfan speaks Arabic and Faroese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirdelfan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirdelfan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amirdelfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amirdelfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.