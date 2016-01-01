Dr. Kasim Kazbay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazbay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kasim Kazbay, MD
Overview
Dr. Kasim Kazbay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
Dr. Kazbay works at
Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 333-8909
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UP Health System - Marquette
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kasim Kazbay, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- New York University
