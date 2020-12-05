Dr. Kashyap Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashyap Trivedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kashyap Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Locations
Hertz and Associates in Gastroenterology4772 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 596-5552
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Trivedi has been 5 STAR ???? ?? ?? ?? all the way. He is truly compassionate and caring. I have been to about 3-4 other GI doctors in the past and he has been the best. He was able to diagnose me when others weren’t. I hope he can always be my GI doc. I wouldn’t want to go to anyone else!
About Dr. Kashyap Trivedi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- Olive-View UCLA Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
