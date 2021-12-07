See All Urologists in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Kashyap Shatagopam, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Dr. Kashyap Shatagopam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. 

Dr. Shatagopam works at ATX Robotic Surgery in Georgetown, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Peregrine Ventures LLC
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2222, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-6050
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Chlamydia Infection Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2021
    I cannot say enough about Dr. Shatgopam!! I went to him for a second opinion on kidney stones. He was very thorough, easy to talk with and accommodating. I was skeptical about what procedure I should pick, he recommended having a CT scan done to ensure what the results of an ultrasound (from BSW, a different medical group) showed. Thankfully, when he called me with the results. I found out that I was misdiagnosed from the (previous ultrasound) and do not actually have stones. I thank him for taking my calls and messages and highly recommend him.
    Pam — Dec 07, 2021
    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114308467
    Dr. Shatagopam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shatagopam works at ATX Robotic Surgery in Georgetown, TX.

    Dr. Shatagopam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatagopam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shatagopam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shatagopam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.