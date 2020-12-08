Overview

Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at A-One Family Practice in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL, Deland, FL and South Daytona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.