Overview

Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Patel works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Dawsonville, GA, Cumming, GA, Sandy Springs, GA, Canton, GA and Dahlonega, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.