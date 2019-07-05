Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Patel works at
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Dawsonville81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 305, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Sandy Springs - Barfield6135 Barfield Rd Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Cumming2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 450, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Dahlonega70 Mountain Dr Ste B, Dahlonega, GA 30533 Directions (404) 962-6000
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patel is the best cardiologist I have ever encountered in over 20 years of cardiac care! He is professional, reassuring, caring, and articulate. He identified a problem that needed to be surgically corrected before it caused permanent damage. He remembers all the details of my condition every time I see him. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of a cardiologist!
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1306899422
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
