Dr. Kashmira Wankhedkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wankhedkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashmira Wankhedkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kashmira Wankhedkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12311 Copper Way, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 316-2916
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wankhedkar?
I have had nothing but excellent attention and service from Dr. Wankhedkar.
About Dr. Kashmira Wankhedkar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063761351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wankhedkar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wankhedkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wankhedkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wankhedkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wankhedkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wankhedkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.