Overview

Dr. Kashmir Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Singh works at Sutter Medical Foundation Pediatrics Roseville in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Medical Foundation Pediatrics Roseville
    3100 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 774-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Feb 19, 2021
    My daughters have been going to Dr. Singh for years. We trust her and appreciate her patience and willingness to answer all our questions. Very easy to talk to and very kind. Highly recommend.
    Laura — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Kashmir Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215248208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
