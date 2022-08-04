See All Gastroenterologists in Langhorne, PA
Gastroenterology
Dr. Kashif Tufail, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences, Lahore Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Tufail works at Northeast Gastroenterology Associates in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

    Northeast Gastroenterology Associates
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101D, Langhorne, PA 19047
    Northeast Gastroenterology Associates
    2000 Grant Ave Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19115

  Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Overweight
Obesity
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Overweight
Obesity

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Overweight
Obesity
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Celiac Disease
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Aug 04, 2022
I was very pleased with my in person experience with Dr Tufail. His office staff could use more training/cohesiveness as their policies differed from the instructions I was sent when I scheduled. That said, Dr Tufail had great bedside manor and is extremely knowledgeable in the GI field. Communication outside of being present in his office was very difficult, but again, I don't believe that is Dr Tufail's issue.
Kevin in Richboro — Aug 04, 2022
  Gastroenterology
  22 years of experience
  English
  1164523908
  ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  Atlantic City Medical Center
  University of Health Sciences, Lahore Allama Iqbal Medical College
  Gastroenterology
Dr. Kashif Tufail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Tufail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tufail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tufail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tufail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tufail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

