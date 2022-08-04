Dr. Kashif Tufail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tufail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashif Tufail, MD
Overview
Dr. Kashif Tufail, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences, Lahore Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Tufail works at
Locations
Northeast Gastroenterology Associates240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101D, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Northeast Gastroenterology Associates2000 Grant Ave Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tufail?
I was very pleased with my in person experience with Dr Tufail. His office staff could use more training/cohesiveness as their policies differed from the instructions I was sent when I scheduled. That said, Dr Tufail had great bedside manor and is extremely knowledgeable in the GI field. Communication outside of being present in his office was very difficult, but again, I don’t believe that is Dr Tufail’s issue.
About Dr. Kashif Tufail, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1164523908
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Atlantic City Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences, Lahore Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tufail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tufail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tufail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tufail.
