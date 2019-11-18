Overview

Dr. Kashif Saleem, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Saleem works at UMC Internal Medicine at Medical Office Plaza I in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.