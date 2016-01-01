Dr. Mufti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashif Mufti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kashif Mufti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mufti works at
Locations
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Duly Health and Care801 N Cass Ave Ste 150, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 268-0200
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology430 Warrenville Rd Ste 300, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 364-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kashif Mufti, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821290750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
