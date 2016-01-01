Overview

Dr. Kashif Mufti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mufti works at The University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Westmont, IL and Lisle, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.