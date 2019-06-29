Overview

Dr. Kashif Latif, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Latif works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.