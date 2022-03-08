Dr. Kashif Bhutto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashif Bhutto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kashif Bhutto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Locations
Memorial Medical Group Pulmonary Physicians4600 Memorial Dr Ste 200, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Saved my life
About Dr. Kashif Bhutto, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Sindhi and Urdu
- 1083791651
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- St Joseph Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhutto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhutto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhutto has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhutto speaks Sindhi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhutto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutto.
