Dr. Kashif Bhutto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Bhutto works at Pulmonary Physicians of Southern Illinois in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.