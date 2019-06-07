Overview

Dr. Kashif Anwar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi University and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Anwar works at Beyond Care Pediatrics in Garland, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.