Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Tempe St Luke's Hospital A Campus of St Luke's Me1500 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 409-5060
Urologic Surgeons of Arizona Plc6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 507, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 409-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Urolift procedure by Dr Alvi and he has literally changed my life . I can sleep all night and I was a new man next day as he promised . He is extremely professional and his staff is excellent . Please see him if you are having trouble with your prostate .
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Punjabi
NPI: 1407982887
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- King Edward Medical University
- Urology
