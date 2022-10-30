See All Oncologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Kashif Ali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kashif Ali, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (166)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kashif Ali, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Ali works at Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD and Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring
    11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (552) 555-5555
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology - Laurel
    7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 370, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 933-3216
  3. 3
    Greenbelt Office
    7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 205, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 982-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Doctors Community Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Patient Ratings (166)
    5 Star
    (158)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?

    Oct 30, 2022
    I met him for the first time. He treated me like he has known me a long time. It’s not easy going to an Oncologist for any reason. He put my mind at ease right away. Mr. Ali made me feel like I was there for a simple headache. He explained everything I needed to know and had me take the necessary tests in less than twenty minutes. I have to admit, it was quite a pleasure meeting him. I truly hope I don’t have to be seen by him regularly for obvious reasons. He is an individual with whom I would like to be friends and hopefully he wouldn’t find a reason for me to see him as my doctor. A true professional and a gentleman.
    Rasoul Afsharzanjani — Oct 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kashif Ali, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kashif Ali, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ali to family and friends

    Dr. Ali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kashif Ali, MD.

    About Dr. Kashif Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851423388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Seton Hall
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kashif Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    166 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kashif Ali, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.