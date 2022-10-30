Dr. Kashif Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashif Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kashif Ali, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (552) 555-5555
-
2
Maryland Oncology - Laurel7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 370, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 933-3216
-
3
Greenbelt Office7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 205, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I met him for the first time. He treated me like he has known me a long time. It’s not easy going to an Oncologist for any reason. He put my mind at ease right away. Mr. Ali made me feel like I was there for a simple headache. He explained everything I needed to know and had me take the necessary tests in less than twenty minutes. I have to admit, it was quite a pleasure meeting him. I truly hope I don’t have to be seen by him regularly for obvious reasons. He is an individual with whom I would like to be friends and hopefully he wouldn’t find a reason for me to see him as my doctor. A true professional and a gentleman.
About Dr. Kashif Ali, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1851423388
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall
- Ross University
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.