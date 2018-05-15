Overview

Dr. Kashif Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Ali works at Kool Kids Pediatrics in Houston, TX with other offices in Magnolia, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.