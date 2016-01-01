Overview

Dr. Kashaf Rasheed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.



Dr. Rasheed works at Kidney Care Center, PLLC in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.