Overview

Dr. Kasha Benton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Benton works at Neurology Consultants in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.