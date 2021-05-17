Dr. Kasey Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kasey Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Kasey Morrison, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
-
1
Adventist Medical Group - Urology8807 Colesville Rd Fl 4, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (240) 641-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison?
Staff was welcoming and efficient. Dr. Morrison listened to what I expressed. He was patient and reassuring in word and manner. I consider him a real find as I go about putting together our medical team (moved to Maryland in June of 2020). I highly recommend him as a caring and knowledgeble urologist.
About Dr. Kasey Morrison, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1134362502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.