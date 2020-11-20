Dr. Solky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karyn Solky, MD
Overview
Dr. Karyn Solky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Ob-gyn - East #810e8631 W 3rd St Ste 810E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 967-4324
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solky is a fantastic OB/GYN. She has successfully helped me through two pregnancies and births. Both her expertise and excellent bedside manner make her a wonderful physician.
About Dr. Karyn Solky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588728372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solky speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Solky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.