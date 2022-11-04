See All Neurologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Karyn Karlin, MD

Neurology
2 (19)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karyn Karlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Karlin works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lincolnshire, IL and Highland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    920 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2000, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I was nervous to see her because of the reviews but she was great. Spent a long time with me getting my history before she diagnosed me. Clearly knows her stuff.
    Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Karyn Karlin, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841284932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

