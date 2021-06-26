See All Podiatrists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Karyn Goldberg, DPM

Podiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karyn Goldberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Goldberg works at Goldberg Podiatry Center, LLC in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goldberg Podiatry Center
    22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 110, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 251-2906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Dr. Goldberg is an amazing podiatrist. She takes the time to really listen to you. She's professional, friendly and makes you feel comfortable from the start. I'm so glad my feet are under her care. The staff there is also amazing, kind, caring, professional and friendly and the office is very clean and well organized I would highly recommended Goldberg Podiatry.
    C. Otte — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Karyn Goldberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700928538
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery - Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University - B.S. in Psychology
