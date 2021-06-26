Dr. Karyn Goldberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karyn Goldberg, DPM
Overview
Dr. Karyn Goldberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Goldberg Podiatry Center22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 110, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 251-2906
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldberg is an amazing podiatrist. She takes the time to really listen to you. She's professional, friendly and makes you feel comfortable from the start. I'm so glad my feet are under her care. The staff there is also amazing, kind, caring, professional and friendly and the office is very clean and well organized I would highly recommended Goldberg Podiatry.
About Dr. Karyn Goldberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1700928538
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgery - Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Syracuse University - B.S. in Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Polish and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
